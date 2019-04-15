‘My Hero Academia’ Gives Important High-End Nomu Update

My Hero Academia is more than ready to kick off a villainous civil war. The manga is pursuing a major arc these days which will bring the League of Villains to a new level, and it seems the series’ latest chapter is touching upon an even scarier threat.

Shigaraki Tomura may be scary, but he is no High-End Nomu. Now, fans have learned more about those weapons, and it may be good news for everyone.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out chapter 224 for fans, and it was there fans met with the League. The group has found itself challenged by the Meta Liberation Army, and the gang wants to take down Shigaraki’s followers. However, when the group asks how they will beat the group, they learn they won’t be allowed to use any of the High-End Nomu made by Doctor Ujiko and All For One.

“Not happening,” the old man says. “My other little ones aren’t at the testing stage just yet! Perhaps if Dabi had succeeded in retrieving Hood’s body, but alas. Without [All For One] around, producing more of them is no small feat.”

This tidbit may not seem important overall, but it does confirm a couple of things. For one, fans are totally sure All For One had a majority stake in creating these top-notch experiments. The Nomu are powered up by their multiple quirks, and All For One is the only person capable of exchanging powers to them. With the help of Doctor Ujiko, these people became all-out monsters, but there is a catch.

With All For One locked up, there is no way for the baddie to create even more High-End monsters. As it stands, Doctor Ujiko has a finite number of soldiers to command, so there is hope this threat can be contained.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

