My Hero Academia Fans Rally Around Creator Amid Health-Related Hiatus
The manga industry is a rough world to break into and even rougher to stay in. From constant all-nighters to insane workloads, many of the top creators in manga are worked to be the bone. It is no surprise a number of them have been forced into breaks by health issues, and now, the My Hero Academia fandom is rallying around Kohei Horikoshi in the wake of his latest break.
For those who don't know, the My Hero Academia manga is on an extended break this month. Last week, fans learned Horikoshi took a sudden two-week hiatus due to his poor physical condition. The My Hero Academia editorial team confirmed this in a letter to fans and assured readers the story would resume at the end of March.
However, it seems My Hero Academia readers are hardly bothered by the break. Instead, the fandom is more worried about Horikoshi than anything else. The manga industry's intense nature is hardly a secret, and the public backlash has been growing over the treatment manga creators (and staffers overall) endure. Artists like Hunter x Hunter's Yoshihiro Togashi have openly discussed the chronic health issues they face now because of their work. And of course, My Hero Academia fans do not want Horikoshi to suffer a similar fate.
You can see a slew of reactions from fans in the slides below, and of course, the manga community is rallying behind Horikoshi as much as possible. In Japan, the My Hero Academia creator has been trending on and off as fans launched a campaign comparing Horikoshi to Aizawa. Netizens say they feel the same way about Horikoshi as Izuku feels about his teacher Aizawa, so there is nothing worse in their mind than losing sensei.
Currently, the hit shonen is keeping fans busy with season 6, but My Hero Academia will bring its current run to an end shortly. As for Horikoshi's work, the My Hero Academia is in the midst of its final act, and its recent arcs have been nothing short of perfection. In recent interviews, the creator has suggested My Hero Academia will end within the next year, so readers are keeping a close eye on Deku these days.
Do you think the manga industry needs to reevaluate its creators' schedules? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Give Him Shelter
This makes me want to throw up. 😔 Horikoshi is way too young for his health to be in this kind of jeopardy. The man needs a break. https://t.co/DTQbdWsQTc— WatermelonSoupStudio (@WatermelonSoup) March 11, 2023
All Eyes on Health
Horikoshi needs to do what Tabata did and have a (at minimum) two month break.— Ethan Kane (@Ethan_C_Kane) March 8, 2023
I know there's a lot of factors at play but physical and mental health should always be prioritised.
Take Your Time, Please!
Making manga is no easy task, mangakas are still human.
Kohei Horikoshi needs all the rest he can to regain his strength and energy. We'll wait as long as we can until the next chapter! ❤️🩹
As they say Health comes first before work😁 #MyHeroAcademia #KoheiHorikoshi https://t.co/H1vb7mKTgY pic.twitter.com/eS6ugLlWPS— LuckyChi7|LADY NAGANT MHA QUEEN| Ani-Manga Analyst (@7LuckyChi) March 12, 2023
An Ongoing Issue
I've never been more okay with letting a series rush to an ending than I have with MHA. The pacing issue is one thing but I genuinely fear Horikoshi ending up in the E.R. with all the delays and health concerns.
The manga industry seems inhumane.— Lew (@strongest_human) March 12, 2023
Health Above All Else
This is Horikoshi's third sudden break in this arc alone... Maybe he should take longer breaks. Health always comes first. Praying for his recovery. 🙏 https://t.co/ehQaRF2DOj— p (@iidakm) March 10, 2023
Let Him Rest!
if i understand correctly, this is the hashtag to support horikoshi and ask shounen jump to consider his health and give him a break and healthier schedule. i fully support it and hope to see them respond. ❤️❤️— ash (..º‿º..)♡ #bkdkapology (@bunniezuku) March 10, 2023
Life Imitates Art
Horikoshi sensei has been trending nationally for 3 hrs (highest 20th in the main trend?) in Japan since the mha official acc tweeted about his health.
Many fans are quoting the line "the worst is we lost sensei" from no.277 by Deku to beg shonen jump to let hori rest. #堀越先生 pic.twitter.com/6cd5dPx2cb— been (@been_beenmaigto) March 10, 2023
The Best of Wishes
I hope Horikoshi-sensei is okay... We've known his health has been bad recently. pic.twitter.com/NyJ18v4sxD— Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) March 12, 2023