My Hero Academia Anime Unmasks Pro-Hero

My Hero Academia's main young heroes, for the most part, share their faces with the world, not worried about keeping secret identities as they work at becoming the world's next crime fighters. However, one professional hero has been hidden behind quite the outfit in the shonen anime adaptation. Now, taking anime fans by surprise, My Hero Academia has revealed what the mysterious space hero known as Thirteen looks like without their mask and it might not be what many viewers were expecting.

The latest episode of My Hero Academia season 6 sees Deku confronting his friends in Class 1-A, as the UA Academy students have taken it upon themselves to attempt to stop Izuku's suicidal decision to go without proper sleep and nutrition to save Hero Society. Luckily, thanks to a combination of teamwork and a big assist from Bakugo as he apologizes to Midoriya, the My Hero Academia characters welcome back Eren to the fold. Shockingly enough, Thirteen reveals her true face as UA Academy shows off its current defenses to attempt to keep All For One at bay and save as many civilians as is humanely possible.

My Hero Academia: Thirteen Revealed

Thirteen was more than willing to welcome Deku back into the fold, though the civilians currently calling UA Academy home aren't on the same wavelength. With many deciphering that All For One was after Deku, the current wielder of One For All, the populace isn't too thrilled about the boy with a bullseye on his back returning to the school. Luckily, Izuku still has his friends backing him up and the would-be Symbol of Peace might just be bringing his "Dark Hero" era to a close.

My Hero Academia season 6 is preparing to come to a close, and Studio Bones has yet to confirm if there will be a season 7. Based on the popularity of the shonen series, it wouldn't be a surprise if anime fans received confirmation quickly following the upcoming season finale. With Deku defeating Shigaraki and Lady Nagant this season, the upcoming season will manage to raise the stakes even higher and it might very well be its last.

Did you expect Thirteen to look like this beneath her helmet? How do you foresee the current My Hero Academia season coming to a close?