My Hero Academia Announces Surprise Break Over Creator's Health Issue

My Hero Academia has been rolling through its final act for some time now, and there is more Deku needs to do before the series can end. After all, the My Hero Academia manga has all sorts of unanswered questions lying about, and creator Kohei Horikoshi is working hard to address them all. But not long ago, a new report confirmed the My Hero Academia manga is taking a surprise hiatus this month due to Horikoshi's health.

The update comes ahead of Weekly Shonen Jump's launch this weekend. My Hero Academia fans were expecting the series to drop a new chapter when the issue launched, but Shueisha has confirmed that will not be happening. Instead, the My Hero Academia manga is taking a two-week break due to its creator's "poor physical condition."

Currently, Horikoshi is slated to resume his publication schedule on March 26th if no further delays are announced. At this point, the creator has not addressed any specific health issues with fans, but that is not stopping netizens from wishing him well. In the meantime, season 6 of My Hero Academia can keep fans occupied as the show is about to unpack Deku vs Class 1-A this weekend.

Clearly, the My Hero Academia manga has a lot on its plate, and the series creator is doing all he can within reason. Deku's story is important, yes, but nothing is more paramount than Horikoshi and his health. The manga industry is notorious for pushing creators to the brink, and the creator of the My Hero Academia manga is not alone in their sufferings.

Most famously, manga creator Yoshihiro Togashi has spoken about how his career as an artist has ruined his body. The artist, who created You Yu Hakusho and Hunter x Hunter, has taken a slew of year-long hiatuses due to his bad back. Though Hunter x Hunter makes occasional comebacks, Togashi has said his physical condition is always his main concern now, and previous interviews saw the artist admit his back was so bad he couldn't use the restroom at points in his life. Obviously, My Hero Academia fans want Horikoshi to avoid that fate, so the artist can take however many breaks he needs.

