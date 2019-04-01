‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals User of One Mysterious Warping Quirk

My Hero Academia has done lots for the superhero genre, but its greatest gift may surprise fans. When it comes down to it, creator Kohei Horikoshi has made up some truly unique super powers for his heroes, and it looks like fans learned where one mysterious quirk comes from.

After all, teleportation is not easy task, and it seems the series’ most famous teleporting quirk hails from an unlikely source.

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia cements the origins of a teleportation quirk which appeared awhile back. Back in the Kamino Ward arc, fans watched as the League of Villains were teleported by a mysterious black goo that led them to their base. Fans were not sure where the power came from or whether it belonged to All For One. Now, they know the former option is not the case.

It turns out the power belongs to a Nomu under the control of a doctor who worked under All For One. The familiar-looking geezer is the man who created the Nomu, and Shigaraki says the man was a confidante to All For One. The doctor used the quirk to teleport the League of Villains to his base in chapter 221, and the gang recognizes it instantly.

“Isn’t this the quirk All For One used in Kamino,” one member is overheard asking.

By chapter 222, fans come face to face with the Nomu who uses the power. The doctor refers to the low-end creature as Johnny, and he is seen spilling sludge from his mouth. This liquid is what allows the League of Villains to teleport, but fans aren’t sure if this Nomu is the originator of this quirk. After all, fans do believe the doctor has discovered a way to pass on quirks experimentally, so there is a chance this poor Nomu was turned into a vessel for the teleportation quirk following All For One’s incarceration.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October and release a second movie this October in Japan.

