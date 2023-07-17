My Hero Academia Sees Ochaco Finally Declare Her Love for Deku

My Hero Academia has reached the climax of Ochaco Uraraka’s final fight for the manga overall, and the newest chapter of the series has seen the young hero finally accept and declare her love for Izuku Midoriya! Ochaco and Deku have been holding ill defined feelings for one another throughout the year they have spent with one another in My Hero Academia‘s manga thus far, but Ochaco previously decided to push her feelings aside in order to better focus on becoming a better hero much like how Deku was putting all of his focus on being a stronger hero as well. But this has all changed with the Final Act.

It’s been through all of the chaos of the fights against the villains that have made each of the young heroes more physically and emotionally drained than ever before. It was notably Ochaco who had helped Deku be accepted by the public once more, but the two of them have not had enough time to decompress and really explore their potential feelings for one another. But as her fight with Himiko Toga is pulling all sorts of truths out of her, Ochaco has fully declared her love for Izuku in the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Ochaco Loves Izuku Confirmed

The previous chapter of My Hero Academia ended with Ochaco teasing that she and Toga would have a full and open talk about love and their feelings as Toga grew frustrated with the way this final fight has shaken out for her and the other villains. Despite Toga’s attempts to violently push back, Ochaco has continued to fight and started to open up about her past and inner truths in order to truly get through to Toga. It’s here she tells Toga about her family, and even fully admits that she “fell in love with Izuku Midoriya.”

Seeing Ochaco bare her soul and refuse to back down, Toga finally starts to open up for real and reveals all of her hidden feelings. Feelings about her struggles to live the life she truly wants, love the way she wants, and ultimately was frustrated about how much harder it’s been for her without someone who would listen. Ochaco and Toga bond over their loves, and while Ochaco has yet to tell Izuku, it’s clear that she feels for him so strongly that it was able to break through Toga’s walls in this final fight.

Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Ochaco and Izuku will get to have a full conversation about romance.