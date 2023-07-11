My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Unleashes Ochaco's Quirk Evolution

My Hero Academia has been working its way through the final battle between Himiko Toga and Ochaco Uraraka in the latest chapters, and the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga has unleashes Ochaco's own quirk evolution with its big cliffhanger! My Hero Academia has been pushing Ochaco to the limits in the final battles against the villains as she had challenged Toga directly as the one hero who could truly see the villain for who she was. It's gotten even more emotional as the fight has continued, and it seems like things are now getting into the climax.

My Hero Academia has seen Ochaco trying to appeal to Toga and work out their true feeling about romance and their lives rather than actually fighting, but it's only made Toga far angrier and more violent with each passing moment. As Toga continues to grow stronger and unleash more doubles, Ochaco has had to grow quickly to compensate. As she reaches an emotional breakthrough with the newest My Hero Academia chapter coming to an end, Ochaco actually unlocks her own quirk evolution and gets stronger than ever.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: What Is Ochaco's Evolved Quirk?

My Hero Academia Chapter 393 sees Toga struggling more against Ochaco and pushing back against the idea that a hero would want to help her at all. She's gotten fiercer and starting to unleash even tougher doubles as a result, but all Ochaco wants to do is somehow get through Toga's walls and figure out why she's so sad. Ochaco wants to connect, and despite being scared of the villain before, she wants to truly understand Toga now and figure out what made her this way.

It's this emotional breakthrough that helps Ochaco charge herself and unlock a new evolution of her Float quirk. As the My Hero Academia chapter comes to an end, Ochaco's hands begin to glow and her quirk connects to everything around her and makes it all float without her needing to directly touch. The bodies that came into contact with one another have all been impacted by her quirk, and now Ochaco's bringing this powered up version of her quirk directly to Toga for a true heart to heart conversation at last.

What do you think of Ochaco evolving her quirk to this new level in My Hero Academia Chapter 393? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!