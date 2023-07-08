My Hero Academia Illustrator Gathers Deku and Dynamight in New Sketch

My Hero Academia is currently in the throes of its final arc in the pages of the shonen's manga. While some of the biggest battles have come to a close, there are plenty more fights that have yet to be determined when it comes to Class 1-A fighting against All For One's nefarious forces. One of the biggest artists associated with the superhero shonen series took the opportunity to place Deku and Bakugo side-by-side as fans wonder whether both of the crime fighters will make it out alive.

When last we left Dynamight, aka Bakugo, he was suffering from a fatal blow that was delivered by Shigaraki. Losing his heart, Bakugo is barely clinging to life but might be able to survive thanks to a last-minute save from the professional hero Edgeshot. While nothing is set in stone, it seems that the Class 1-A hero might be given a second lease on life thanks to Edghost's interjection. Needless to say, Izuku Midoriya didn't take this news well but has restrained his anger, and the fight between One For All and All For One's heirs is taking place.

My Hero Academia: Deku x Dynamight

My Hero Academia artist, Noguchi, might not be the main artist on the superhero shonen series, but they have helped out Kohei Horikoshi quite a bit over the years. In the past, the artist has taken the opportunity to show off art featuring the likes of Mirko, and younger iterations of some of the biggest characters to spawn from Horikoshi's mind. Traveling to the past once again, Noguchi depicts the earlier days of the two top heroes.

Currently, My Hero Academia is confirmed for a seventh anime season, following the Paranormal Liberation War and the Dark Hero Saga that took place in its sixth. Since the anime series is continuing to catch up with the manga, many anime fans have wondered whether the next season might be the show's last. Regardless of when the series ends, it is sure to end with a bang.

What do you think of this fresh take on the biggest heroes of My Hero Academia? Do you think Deku and Bakugo will survive the series?