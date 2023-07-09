My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Summer With Deku Squad Sketch

The creator of My Hero Academia is as ready to celebrate the summer as we are. Over in Japan, Kohei Horikoshi keeps busy thanks to his demanding schedule though he has taken a slew of recent breaks. Still, the artist cannot stay away from fans for long and has released steady art online to keep readers satisfied. Horikoshi put out some special summer art for My Hero Academia recently, and as you can see below, it brings Deku's Squad together.

The artwork was posted overseas in honor of Natsukomi 2023. Horikoshi was one of several mangaka that honored the event with art, and his Summer 2023 tribute puts Deku together with his best team.

Horikoshi sketch for Natsukomi 2023 pic.twitter.com/c3Fjs34wc8 — ever (@DabisPoleDance) June 27, 2023

The sketch puts Deku front and center as we see him summoning the power of One For All. Dressed in his usual cloak, Deku looks so very different from the boy we met years ago when My Hero Academia began. The same can be said for the other two heroes in this sketch as Shoto and Katsuki are looking sleek in silhouette.

After all, Shoto is seen to the left, and his red-white hair is pushed back to show off his sharp features. He can be seen using fire which is something Shoto never would have done back when the manga began. As for Katsuki, the explosive boy looks demure in his shot. We can see his evolved Quirk in profile here thanks to the sparks popping off near Bakugo's face. It is also wild to see the student looking so calm as My Hero Academia capitalized on his bombastic anger back in the day.

Obviously, My Hero Academia has come a long way from its first chapter, and Horikoshi is still working on the series. The manga is in its final act, so it would put things lightly to say My Hero Academia is tense these days. With so many battles going on, all of our favorite heroes are fighting for their future, and these three have been thrust center stage in All For One's final stand.

Want to catch up on My Hero Academia? No problem! You can read up on its manga through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. For more details on the series, you can read the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think of this strangely patriotic piece? Does Deku need to do a study abroad term in America now? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!