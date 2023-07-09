My Hero Academia x NBA Collab Shares First Look

My Hero Academia is smashing into the world of basketball with a new collaboration with TOHO Animation, the National Basketball Association, NBALAB and HYPERFLY, and Crunchyroll has released the first look at the new clothing collection! My Hero Academia took over the world earlier this year with Season 6 of the anime kicking off the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original My Hero Academia manga, and My Hero Academia Season 7 is now in the works as of this writing. With the anime and manga franchises bigger than ever before, now My Hero Academia is branching out with a fun new kind of team up!

My Hero Academia has announced a new partnership between TOHO Animation, the NBA, NBALAB, Crunchyroll, and HYPERFLY for a new collaboration streetwear line that combines My Hero Academia's heroes with NBA teams. The first look of the new collection going on sale during the NBA Con weekend in Las Vegas (from July 7-9) and features the following NBA teams getting makeovers inspired by My Hero Academia: The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers. Check it out below:

(Photo: TOHO / Crunchyroll / NBA / Hyperfly)

(Photo: TOHO / Crunchyroll / NBA / Hyperfly)

(Photo: TOHO / Crunchyroll / NBA / Hyperfly)

My Hero Academia Teams Up With the NBA

HYPERFLY's initial collection released during NBA Con features My Hero Academia's All Might smashing his way into NBA shirts featuring the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, The Los Angeles Lakers, and Chicago Bulls. A later full retail launch with t-shirts, hoodies, and satin jackets will be available for purchase this fall in the United States and Canada with the Crunchyroll Store, NBAStore.com, LIDS.com, and HYPERFLY.com with fans in Japan able to seek them out with NBAStore.jp. Unfortunately a release date has yet to be set for the full collection as of this writing.

"There's an incredible and authentic synergy between anime and sports, and we couldn't be more excited to join forces with the NBALAB, HYPERFLY and TOHO animation to bring the beloved characters from My Hero Academia to the world of basketball,"Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, stated in a press release "This one-of-a-kind collection will truly amp up basketball enthusiasts and anime fans alike."

What do you think of My Hero Academia's new collab with the NBA? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!