My Hero Academia Manga Returns With New Chapter: Read

Kohei Horikoshi might have brought My Hero Academia’s main manga to an end earlier this year but the manga artist has been more than willing to return should the need arise. With the arrival of each new anime episode, Horikoshi will routinely dig out his pencils and inks to supply new art of the superheroes and supervillains that populate his shonen universe. Now, to help in promoting the fourth film of the My Hero Academia franchise, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, Horikoshi has created a brand new chapter that you can read for free right now, even if you’re not in Japan.

The new chapter was released originally in Japan in theaters alongside the release of My Hero Academia: You’re Next. While the story itself, titled “My Hero Academia Special One-Shot Manga: A Piece of Cake“, doesn’t feature the fight between Class 1-A and the League of Villains, it sees UA Academy’s students having some downtime before their next adventure. With the fourth film revealing an evil All Might dubbed Dark Might, the doppelganger to the former Symbol of Peace appears to be a worthy villain to Deku and his classmates. Luckily, Horikoshi was responsible for both the writing and art of this chapter, giving shonen readers one more installment from the legendary creator.

A Piece of Cake: Read Now

You can read My Hero Academia’s new chapter by clicking the link below. To start, the chapter explains the lengths that Deku has taken to make sure that he has mastery over the many Quirks that make up One For All and how his friends inadvertently helped him learn his many powers. Prepping for the fight in My Hero Academia: You’re Next, readers can also get a hint as to what is to come as Toshinori Yagi, aka All Might, hands off the baton to the next generation here once again.



The era of the symbol is over. Now it’s their turn to be the heroes! Kohei Horikoshi brings a short one-shot in time for the new movie, My Hero Academia: You’re Next!



Read the My Hero Academia Special One-Shot Manga: A Piece of Cake in Shonen Jump for free!… pic.twitter.com/JIN3EeAd7U — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) October 8, 2024

In reflecting on the current state of the world, the de-powered All Might states, “I wonder what the ‘mother of the term Quirk’ who once claimed that Meta abilities are human Quirks would make of the era I’ve established. ‘You, foolish Toshniori Yagi, don’t turn away from the idea of leaning on each other.’ Would she scold me like this? I hope so. The era of the symbol is already over. Now, it’s their turn.”

My Hero Academia’s Future Lies in Anime

The seventh season of My Hero Academia has one episode left before it comes to an end. While an eighth, and potentially final, season hasn’t been confirmed by Studio BONES, the shonen superhero series has typically waited until a season finale to confirm that Class 1-A would make a comeback. While many of the battles of the final fight have ended, anime fans should expect a major development or two in this week’s season finale.

On the movie front, My Hero Academia: You’re Next hasn’t been confirmed to be the final outing of the anime series on the silver screen. Considering the fight against Dark Might seemingly takes place right before the series’ end, it will be interesting to see what a potential fifth movie will be and whether it might follow Deku and company far into the future.

Want to follow along with Class 1-A and see if they are bound for an eighth season in the future?