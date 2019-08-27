My Hero Academia Debuts New Looks for Toga and Shigaraki

My Hero Academia has more characters than fans can keep up with at times, but there are those leads who can never be forgotten. When it comes to villains, Toga and Shigaraki are standouts given their growing fandom, and those supporters got a special treat this week.

You know, since Toga and Shigaraki got a makeover of sorts in chapter 240.

Shonen Jump released the latest chapter of My Hero Academia this week, and it was there fans caught up with Toga. The girl was last seen roughed up after nearly dying during the League’s battle with the Liberation Army. However, the girl is recovering thanks to Twice, and she was given a gift upon waking up.

As you can see here, Toga is rocking a new coat along with her usual outfit. The school uniform hasn’t really changed, but she has another lawyer. The button-up coat is a long one which is kept open in this first shot, and fans are given a good look at Toga’s eyepatch to boot. For now, fans are assuming the accessory is due to the villain’s wounds, but they are not discounting the chance it is permanent.

When it comes to Shigaraki, the leader got the biggest glow-up by far. After losing much of his outfit during his battle with Re-Destro, the leader is seen suited up nicely in this chapter. Shigaraki has been given an actual suit to wear with a matching black tie. His shoulders are covered in a bulky coat with fur trim, and most of Shigaraki’s extra hands have been removed. The only one fans can see is the one covering his face, and the minimal look has fans cowering.

There is no word on whether these new designs are the new normal for Shigaraki and Toga, but My Hero Academia fans would not mind such. Neither villain has gotten a makeover since Kohei Horikoshi introduced them, and these new outfits show just how far the pair have come over the years.

