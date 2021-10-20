My Hero Academia Reveals Star And Stripe’s Connection to All Might

When North America’s premiere superhero appeared in the latest chapters of My Hero Academia’s manga, fans couldn’t help but notice the similarities between Star And Stripe and All Might, and this most recent entry finally breaks down the connection that the two top heroes have. All Might, as fans of the Shonen franchise know, is out of commission from the hero game following his one-on-one fight with All For One, leaving Star And Stripe with quite the challenge on her hands as she seeks to take down the criminal enterprise, starting with Shigaraki.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 330, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be hitting some serious spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star and Stripe’s Quirk allows the top hero of America to utilize the ability of “New Order”, which is one of the most powerful abilities we’ve seen in the series to date. It allows the Western hero the opportunity to create two rules for anything she touches, one of which has been used to give her levels of super strength on the same plateau as All Might. Her powers and appearance aren’t the only things that are similar to All Might.

As Star And Stripe explains, she was saved during All Might’s younger days when he was a Japanese student studying abroad:

“My family and I were on our way to Santa Monica Pier when it happened. A Burglar on the run attacked us in our car. ‘At least let my little sister live!’ I cried. I was ready to face death but then, he was there. I’ll never forget the sight of those two hair tufts! He was my role model from that day forward. As a show of my own even greater dedication to peace, I went for eight tufts.”

This knowledge makes Shigaraki even angrier, as he believes that it’s impossible for him to escape the legacy of All Might, and the battle reaches a fever pitch. With both All For One and Shigaraki looking to add the American hero’s power to their own, the world of Hero Society might be in for a darker future.

What do you think of this flashback between All Might and America’s top hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk about all things comics, anime, and the world of