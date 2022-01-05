My Hero Academia Reveals Hatsume’s Biggest Goal

My Hero Academia is set to make a big comeback with the sixth season of its anime adaptation releasing later this fall, and with the adaptation of the War Arc coming in hot in 2022, the ramifications of this storyline are continuing to play out in the pages of the series’ manga. As Midoriya and his friends prepare for a round two with All For One and Shigaraki, the support course of UA Academy reveals their ultimate goal for their friends.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 339, you might want to turn back now as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

While the heroes of the Support Course might not be as front and center as the likes of Midoriya and his friends, Hatsume and her crew have done their best at creating the necessary tools for the heroes to increase the mastery of their Quirks and defeat the villains that stand in their way. As Hatsume explains, the support course has a very specific mission in mind as to how they can assist in saving hero society and creating a world of peace as a result:

“Of course I’m aware of the nasty predicament you heroes are facing out there. We may not be fighters, but just like how you guys are trying every trick in the book to protect as many people as possible, we’re tackling it in our own way. Inventing stuff is how the support course does heroics.”

The young inventor is able to demonstrate her methods in this latest chapter by handing over some new gloves for Deku and some new armor for Ida, insisting that the pair of young heroes tell their classmates to claim victory in the battle ahead. Considering that All For One and Shigaraki still have a gaggle of villains as a part of their nefarious collective and their Quirks are deadly as ever, it’s going to be a monumental task and we would imagine, the hero side will suffer some major casualties as My Hero Academia races to the finish line.

