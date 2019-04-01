‘My Hero Academia’ Details Shigaraki’s Dark Childhood

My Hero Academia knows how to reel in fans with a sad backstory, and it’s flexed that skill more than once or twice. In fact, fans got another taste of angst when the series shared its most recent chapter, and the big update gave readers a dark look at Tomura Shigaraki’s past.

So, if you thought the League of Villains leader went through some bad stuff, then congratulations! You are not wrong!

Recently, My Hero Academia put out chapter 222, and the update did a lot for the League of Villains. The group found itself tested by a former confidante of All For One who wanted to see whether Shigaraki was worthy of aid. This chapter began with the group’s leader reflecting on his past, and it seems things did not go so well for the kid.

“I don’t remember much about my life before meeting my master and you,” Shigaraki says.

“Ever since that day, I’ve done a lot of thinking. All I can really remember is my master holding me. Before then, I’d been an empty shell — completely hollow.”

The manga picks up where the series has left off before with Shigaraki as a child. Fans know the boy was left abandoned after his family died, and All For One is the person who took him in. After the pair met, the boy was taken to a house where the doctor was waiting for him. The pair callously told Shigaraki he murdered his entire family when his decay quirk manifested, and the trauma of the revelation has prevented the boy from accessing memories of his past beyond All For One.

“All I’ve got are these fragmented images yet it’s like there’s a lump of lead deep down in my heart providing an endless source of rage that bursts out!”

So far, details on Shigaraki’s family have been kept quiet, but fans are curious to see where his origin goes from here. Plenty of readers are already convinced All For One has something to do with altering the memories Shigaraki can recall, so they want to know more about the family who the League of Villains leader grew up with.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October and release a second movie this October in Japan.

