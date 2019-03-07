‘My Hero Academia’ Sets Up A Terrifying War

My Hero Academia knows how to raise the stakes when called upon. Over its lifetime, the manga has done plenty to keep fans on their toes, and it turns out another bomb might be on the way.

As for what’s up this time? Well, if the latest chapter says anything, the spark will be a war.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met a special novel. Readers saw a newcomer reference an autobiographical book titled the Meta Liberation War, and it bodes poorly for Pro Heroes.

For those who need a breakdown of the book, it was written by an infamous villain known as Destro. The baddie wrote the manifesto while he was in prison, and it exposes his strong feelings against the government’s control over quirks. Not long after the book was finished, Destro killed himself, but its influence lives on.

As it turns out, the leader of a powerful company in Japan is subscribing to all things Meta Liberation War. The unnamed baddie spends his days leading Deternat, but his evenings are spent with a mysterious group of villains. The newbie went so far as to murder his assistant when the man unknowingly insulted Destro’s controversial manifesto, and readers are thinking the Deternat CEO will try to wage the war his predecessor never got to see through.

