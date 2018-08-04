‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Midoriya and Bakugo’s Hidden Strength

My Hero Academia is still in the midst of the first phase of the Hero License Exam, and although Class 1-A is separated, their teacher Aizawa isn’t worried about them in the slightest because of two individuals: Midoriya and Bakugo.

They don’t know it themselves, but the latest episode revealed a hidden strength of theirs as the rest of the class has been inspired by their actions more and more each day and push harder toward becoming heroes as a result.

When Aizawa speaks to Shiketsu’s Ms. Joke, she asks if he was worried about his class. But he’s got complete faith in them. Explaining that he noticed after watching them all this time, Class 1-A hasn’t realized how central to their actions both Midoriya and Bakugo have become.

Midoriya and Bakugo aren’t leaders, or popular, but Aizawa notes that their passion toward their goal has spread through the rest of the class. One of the two is always at the center of some major event (with both Midoriya and Bakugo getting themselves into trouble in equal amounts in the series so far), and Aizawa can’t wait to see what his class will do.

He believes that even though Class 1-A was separated, Midoriya and Bakugo has raised the standard for his entire class. This was proven during the episode too, as Yaoyorozu and Shoji were seen battling while thinking of what Midoriya would do in order to win.

While this may seem like a given, since they’re two of the main characters of the series, it’s more to help establish the kind of symbol Midoriya is training to become. It starts small like this, then grows and grows over the years for sure. It’s a hidden strength that must be utilized in order to become a hero like All Might that they both strive for.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, opened today in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.