My Hero Academia Cosplay Gears Up Ashido for Season 6

My Hero Academia is setting up for its big return with the sixth season of the anime this Fall as part of one of the most packed anime schedules of the year so far, and now one awesome cosplay is gearing up for what's next for each of the heroes with Mina Ashido! The anime's fifth season spent its time getting both the heroes and villains ready for a massive conflict that will explode in the sixth season, and part of the build up was spent seeing how each of the young heroes at Class 1-A have been improving since we last got to see them in action.

The Joint Training Arc saw each of Class 1-A and 1-B's students battling against one another while showing off all the new techniques they had developed with their recent work studies under the professional heroes, and this included Mina Ashido in the fray as well. The young Acid Queen had been working on her abilities just like everyone else after everything went down in the fourth season, and that's going to come in handy when she and the others need to head to the battlefield in the next season. Now artist @sailorkayla on Instagram is getting fans ready for even more Mina coming our way with some awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

My Hero Academia Season 6 will be kicking off the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series when it premieres on October 1st. This new season will see the full rosters of the hero and villain sides clash in a huge new conflict, but thankfully Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episodes outside of Japan as soon as they launch. You can find the first five seasons of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll too, and they tease the lead in to Season 6 as such:

"With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All. Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro. While he's being driven into a corner fighting Re-Destro, he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. He seizes the Metahuman Liberation Army, expands its influence, and now desires a new power for himself to destroy everything."

Which heroes are you most excited to see in My Hero Academia's next season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!