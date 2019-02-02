‘My Hero Academia’ Shows-Off Mineta’s Hilarious New Attack

My Hero Academia‘s Joint Training arc has pit Class 1-A and Class 1-B in a training exercise against one another to show off how far everyone has come, and this has resulted in pretty surprising team ups from duos fans did not expect to see work with one another.

The latest chapter of the series forces Ashido and Mineta to work with one another, and this hilarious pairing surprisingly resulted in Mineta’s hilarious new skill: The Grape-Pinky Combo Mineta Bounce.

Mineta and Ashido are working together on a team with Midoriya and Uraraka (who are dealing with Shinso and Monoma during this), and it has already resulted in some funny moments. The exercise has turned into an all-out brawl with the Class 1-B group, and in Chapter 214 Shoda nearly hits Ashido with his Twin Impact quirk. Thankfully, Mineta manages to jump in a save her just in time with his “Grape Buckler” (a manhole cover full of his balls).

Mineta’s taking advantage of the fact his pop-off balls bounce off of him and stick to others, and he’s spread them all over the area. He used this to save Ashido in time, but the hilarious Mineta kicker is that he says it was all a part of his plan when Shoda’s attack has him bounce face first into Ashido’s chest. Naturally, she’s annoyed by this and launches him off of her.

This sets off the Grape-Pinky Combo Mineta Bounce as he bounces at a high speed on his pop-off balls and bounces toward the opposing girls (as he creepily says for them not to dodge). The rest of the chapter cuts back to Midoriya’s big rematch with Shinso after this, so fans don’t get to see the results of this hilarious new Mineta technique in action. But hopefully they’ll get to see the results of this in the next chapter.

