My Hero Academia Reveals Nana Shimura’s Quirk

As Izuku Midoriya continues to evolve in his use of One For All and his knowledge of the full scope of his new abilities, he’s beginning to learn more about the previous vestiges of the quirk. The latest work study with Endeavor has come to an end, and brought Midoriya to a greater level in his abilities than ever before. So All Might is prepared to help him discover the full range of his quirks, and one of the ways that he can stick by Midoriya’s side is to research the past of One For All himself.

All Might’s rarely talked about his former master, and this includes what her actual quirk was. Now that Midoriya has mastered the use of Blackwhip through One For All, this means he’s ready to take on the next quirk in the line belonging to Nana Shimura. Because of this, the latest chapter finally reveals that her quirk is “Float,” but doesn’t quite give a full explanation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asking All Might about which quirk Midoriya would be getting next following Blackwhip, All Might confirms that it will be hers next in line. Float is teased just to be a flying quirk, and this makes sense as Chapter 257 reveals that Blackwhip wasn’t a strong quirk either. In fact, none of the quirks from the previous vestiges were particularly strong.

Because the world used to be stuck in a constant war with All For One, much of the passing of the torch was just to keep the power of One For All alive to whoever happened to be around. Meaning that while Izuku now has access to several other quirks, this implies that none of them will be especially strong when compared to the quirks of other heroes. One For All’s continued stockpiling of power made them each a bit stronger, for sure, but that’s going to be Midoriya’s responsibility to figure out.

Nana Shimura’s quirk has been a mystery throughout the series thus far, implying that it would be a powerful one. But if Float gives Midoriya access to full flight, he’s definitely going to get a huge boost in strength for the upcoming battles against the villains. But what do you think? Is Float a quirk worthy of Nana Shimura’s image? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.