‘My Hero Academia’ Nods To ‘Naruto’ With One Bloody Scene

My Hero Academia has a strong grip on the shonen market, and the superhero series isn’t planning to let up anytime soon. Not long ago, the anime shared its latest episode and gave fans an intense showdown starring All For One. And, if you stuck around for the post-credits scene, you may have spotted an interesting Naruto note.

If you go back through My Hero Academia‘s most recent episode, you will find it has a post-credits scene. The add-on is meant to show how powerful All For One is after he blows aways a slew of top-tier Pro Heroes. As the shadowy villain gives his monologue, fans are left watching Izuku’s gang as they tremble in fear.

One by one, each of the UA Academy students are shown, and it is Izuku who says All For One made them feel death. The distorted scene then cuts to a brutal shot of each student dead as they lie across one another with blood strewn about. The intense sequence was seen juvenilely with the Hero Killer Stain last season, but this outing was meant to show how deep All For One’s blood lust runs.

Sound familiar? Well, Naruto did something very similar to its young heroes during their first Chunin Exams.

Years ago, shonen fans got a taste of how bloody one’s killer intent could be, and they had Naruto to thank. During the Chunin Exams, Sakura and Sasuke endured a very intense moment with Orochimaru disguised as a Grass ninja. When the older man said he’d be taking on Team 7, the Leaf ninjas were hit with a wave of killing intent similar to the one All For One gives off. Both Sasuke and Sakura envisioned their own bloody deaths because Orochimaru’s unrepentant need to kill. So, it looks like the shonen genre hasn’t forgotten how to pull off those kinds of traumatizing sequences.

