‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Comments On New Movie

The creator of My Hero Academia never imagined the phenomenon the series would create. Kohei Horikoshi’s love of comics inspired a new take on the genre in Japan, and it turns out the artist will be involved in My Hero Academia‘s next big-screen outing.

Over on Twitter, the official page for My Hero Academia released a short statement penned by Horikoshi regarding the anime. This weekend saw the series confirm a second feature film is in the works, and its creator will be involved with this film like the last.

“Thanks to everyone, a one in a lifetime moment has become two,” Horikoshi shared.

“Deku and the others will be back in action on the silver screen! I want to show how thankful I am at the theater, so I’ll do the best I can!”

According to reports, Horikoshi will act in the same role for this new movie as he did the last one. The artist will act as a supervisor and original character designer. The latter role has netizens thinking this new movie will feature original characters like Melissa from My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. So, they are eager to expand the franchise’s canon even more so.

If you are looking forward to this big-screen outing, My Hero Academia will hit up theaters this year. The movie will go live in Japan this winter while no U.S. release date has been made public as of yet.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

