My Hero Academia Creator Shares Most Impressive New Year’s Day Art Yet

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared what has to be his most impressive New Year’s Day celebration sketches yet! The series had a huge 2021 with the original manga kicking off the Final Act of the story overall, the fifth season of the anime airing over the course of the year, and the third feature film hitting theaters throughout the world. It’s carrying a lot of momentum heading into this new year, and fans can’t wait to see what Horikoshi has planned for all of the favorite heroes in the coming days and months.

Although it’s not exactly a preview of what could be coming for Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes over the next year, My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi shared some celebratory sketches to his Twitter account to highlight the start of 2022. This includes a special new sketch featuring Eri and several others celebrating the new year in style with a festival, and a new sketch seeing the Wild, Wild Pussycats donning tiger stripes to celebrate this new year of the Tiger. You can check out both of these new sketches below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia fans are looking forward to quite a lot from both the anime and manga over this next year. The anime won’t be returning until October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, but it will be kicking off the sixth season of the series that officially adapts the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc of the manga. As for the manga, Horikoshi admitted to fans that if all goes as planned for the foreseeable future, then the manga’s story should be wrapping up within a year’s time.

It’s yet to be revealed as to what Horikoshi has planned for the rest of the Final Act, but it’s clear that the end game for the series is now being set in place as fans speedily read through each new entry to see how it all will be coming to an end. If everything shakes out for My Hero Academia in the way that’s being planned for now, there’s a good chance that 2022 will be an even bigger year for the series than 2021 was.

What do you think? How did you like My Hero Academia’s manga and anime in 2021? What are you hoping to see from the franchise in this new year? How do you think it will all come to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!