My Hero Academia Rings in the Holidays With Special Art

My Hero Academia is ringing in the end of the holiday season and the new year with fresh art from the original creator and more! The franchise had one heck of a 2021 with not only a fifth full season of the anime, a third feature film hitting it big around the world, and the original manga kicking off the final act of the story overall. But while the series had an impressive year overall, it seems like it is nowhere near slowing down as it heads into 2022 and beyond. So the series is now celebrating in style.

For the holiday season, original series creator Kohei Horikoshi honored the occasion with a special Winter holiday sketch that sees Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki and more fulfilling the Santa Claus duties. For the start of the new year (which will be a Tiger year, according to the Chinese Zodiac), the official Twitter account for My Hero Academia released a special visual featuring Fat Gum and his team of young heroes all sporting tiger makeovers to celebrate the start of 2022. You can check out the new art below:

https://twitter.com/horikoshiko/status/1474580430263586816?s=20

https://twitter.com/heroaca_anime/status/1476931569629556741?s=20

2022 is already shaping up to be quite the year for My Hero Academia. The sixth season of the anime will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. Premiering in October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, it’s only one of the many returning anime fans are looking forward to checking out next year. The manga will be heading into unknown territory as well as the Final Act of the series continues with each new chapter and setting up the final battles overall.

Horikoshi had previously announced that if his plans for the Final Act move along as scheduled, then the manga should end within a year’s time. This means that 2022 is going to be crucial for the manga series, and we could end up seeing it all come to an end by this time next year. Each chapter seems like the series is going to end even more and more, so fans will want to check it out to see what comes next.

What do you think? How did you like My Hero Academia over the course of 2021? What are you hoping to see from the anime or manga next year?