‘My Hero Academia’ Teases [SPOILER’S] Turn Into A Nomu

My Hero Academia is charging through its third season, and anime fans are caught up in its action. While All Might takes on All For One on TV, the manga is following its top heroes as they take on a new Nomu threat. And, if you look closely, you will notice there is something off with this baddie.

You know, like the fact he’s carrying around a Quirk fans have seen before.

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia, you know its latest chapter went live not long ago. Chapter 186 showed Endeavor teaming up with a high-ranking Pro Hero known as Hawks. The two conferred over rumors regarding a rogue Nomu, and those reports proved to be true as the duo were attacked by the upgraded baddie. Not only did this Nomu look a bit sleeker, but it could even talk.

Oh, and it seemed to have Muscular’s Quirk.

If you look at the latest chapter’s ending, you will see one of the Nomu’s first attacks. One of its arms is seen layered in muscle fibers, and the page’s biggest panel shows that Quirk working on both of its arms. This kind of power should look familiar as Muscular showed off the Quirk with his Muscle Augemtnation.

As you will remember, Muscular showed off his beefy power when he fought Izuku Midoriya during the manga’s ‘Training Camp’ arc. Muscular’s powers allow him to increase the number of muscles fibers he carries, and he can even grow them above his skin. This Quirk gives Muscular unmatched strength as well as durability and speed. So, it would be the perfect Quirk for the League of Villains to use.

Still, the last time fans saw Muscular, he was not caught up with the League of Villains. After the guy was beaten by Izuku, the police force took Muscular into custody, and that was that. So, something might have gone on behind-the-scenes with Muscular’s capture, or someone else with a very similar Quirk was used to create this Nomu.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

