‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Shares Special ‘My Hero Academia: One’s Justice’ Sketch

My Hero Academia fans have been excited for the upcoming release of My Hero Academia: One’s Justice, and that includes the series creator as well.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the fighting game, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi drew a new sketch to commemorate the occasion:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Horikoshi’s drawing in celebration of My Hero Academia: One’s Justice. pic.twitter.com/twZiw9GTHJ — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) December 16, 2017

The sketch shows off a fierce look at the series’ main character, Izuku Midoriya in the midst of activating his super power, or Qurik as it’s known in the series, Full Cowl. Kohei Horikoshi is often shown celebrating the series’ outstanding popularity, and releases sketches to celebrate its landmarks. He released a sketch to celebrate the announcement of its upcoming film adaptation, and has been commissioned by Disney and Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump to produce an illustration to celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice has yet to confirm a release date, but will release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The first trailer for the game teased a major upcoming battle for fans.

For those of you wanting to learn more about the game, you can check out its description below:

“Fight, for every justice—. My Hero Academia appears as a battle action game where ‘Quirks’ collide! Experience diverse battles on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch through realistic stage destruction by using superhuman powers called ‘Quirks,’ and take full advantage of the buildings and walls placed throughout the stage. Go Plus Ultra with My Hero Academia: One’s Justice.”

If you’re a fan of the anime series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc.

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.