My Hero One’s Justice 2 Releases Trailer with Season 4 Spoilers

In a matter of days, fans of My Hero Academia will be able to rest after a long year of waiting. The series is set to debut a new season shortly, and anime-only viewers have done their best to avoid any spoilers for season four. After all, last season ended with a tease about the Big Three which left fans enamored with Mirio Togata. And if they are wanting to avoid any season four spoilers, then they will want to take heed.

No matter what, do NOT watch the latest trailer for My Hero Academia‘s new game. Earlier today, a trailer went live for My Hero One’s Justice 2, and it was there fans spotted a couple spoilers for the anime’s upcoming season.

As you can see below, the latest trailer for the game went live in honor of New York Comic Con. The event will take over headlines this weekend as thousands flock to the yearly convention. Bandai Namco will be there to share a playable demo of My Hero One’s Justice 2, so it made sense for a trailer to drop. However, fans admit they did not expect to see Nejire and Tamaki highlighted as they were.

The fight gets bigger, badder, and even QUIRKIER with all of your favorite heroes & villains in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Prepare to go beyond with newly added characters and stages! #MHOJ2 Check out the 1st playable demo this week at #NYCC2019 Booth 515 pic.twitter.com/sKBzNeo833 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) October 3, 2019

In the slow march to season four, My Hero Academia has shown all of the Big Three in their Hero Suits, but the word is out on what their quirks are. Mirio showed his off in the finale of season three with an impromptu battle, but his friends stayed out of it. This trailer gives fans a brief peek at what the latter heroes can do, and it has anime-only fans rather confused.

The trailer sees Nejire throwing an energy blast forward which is shaped like intertwined ribbons. As for Tamaki, the hero is seen extending octopus tentacles from her arm to take a jab, so fans have a better understanding of what the Big Two can do. So if they want to avoid any further spoilers for season four, fans will need to unplug from this game’s marketing moves for the foreseeable future.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.