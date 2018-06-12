‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Shares Plus Ultra All Might Sketch

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has become one of the most popular Weekly Shonen Jump series over the last few years, and a major part of this is thanks to My Hero Academia‘s own Superman, All Might.

A symbol of justice who main character Izuku Midoriya worships, All Might is one of the more iconic parts of the series with a design to match. Horikoshi recently shared a reminder of why All Might’s such a striking design with a brand new sketch.

Horikoshi released this new fierce sketch of All Might in celebration of his clash with a major series foe in the latest episode of the anime series. Stating that the episode was exciting, and that the next episode will be just as so, Horikoshi’s sketch naturally captures the raw emotion of All Might’s battle.

All Might’s major confrontation is one battle fans have wanted to see animated for quite a while. It’s such ane evnt that the series recently released a movie trailer caliber preview for the fight itself. Spread across two episodes, fans have yet to see the true fallout of this battle.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.