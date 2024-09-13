My Hero Academia Popularity Poll Releases Surprising Update

My Hero Academia has had a big year in the anime world. On top of the seventh anime season fleshing out the final fight of the series, the manga has released its final chapter, seeing Deku and Class 1-A dealing with the fallout of All For One and Shigaraki. To once again celebrate the superhero shonen series, a global popularity poll has been shared with fans that let UA Academy enthusiasts vote on their favorite heroes and villains alike. In a surprising update, the global popularity poll has shared some shocking news regarding the recent poll and how the shonen franchise is approaching the poll moving forward.

When it comes to the latest popularity poll for My Hero Academia, long-time fans of the shonen series might know who was taking the top spot. As was the case in many previous polls, Katsuki Bakugo was once again leading the pack, following behind by Izuku Midoriya. While Murder God Dynamight might not be considered the star of the series, the hot-tempered young crime fighter has struck a chord with viewers. Thanks to recent events of the anime, many fans are left wondering if he will survive the fight against Shigaraki as he lays on the ground with a grievous injury that has his life hanging in the balance.

My Hero Academia's Global Popularity Poll Postponed

In a new social media post, My Hero Academia's official account shared news regarding votes that didn't meet their pre-established "Terms of Service", "Regarding the corrections to the results of each ranking of the My Hero Academia Super Poll Event celebrating My Hero Academia's Final Chapter. We have detected votes that go against the Terms of Service at each My Hero Academia Super Poll Event ranking. As a result, the rankings results published until September 5th have been corrected as follows. We will continue to nullify any votes deemed as fraudulent or wrongful. We ask for your understanding and support to maintain the fairness of this event."

The popularity poll also revealed a delay in the "Fan Art Contest" due to the sheer number of entries that have arrived, "The screening process is taking longer than expected due to the incredible number of submissions we have received since the beginning of the contest. While we initially had planned to announce the results of the WBG Fan Art 10 contest on Sunday, September 15th, we will postpone this announcement until Friday, September 20th. Awarded artists will receive a direct message from My Hero Academia's official X Account by Wednesday, September 18th. We kindly ask for your understanding and support."

My Hero Academia's Future

Now that the shonen franchise's manga has ended, it doesn't mean that we've seen the last of Deku and his fellow heroes. As stated previously, My Hero Academia's anime is still in the thick of its seventh season, with an eighth season sure to arrive in the future to cap off the television series. On the movie front, My Hero Academia: You're Next, the fourth film of the franchise, has arrived in Japanese theaters and is planning to do the same in North America next month. As of the writing of this article, there has been no confirmation of a fifth film in the works.

