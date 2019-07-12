My Hero Academia Poster Celebrates Anime’s Fifth Birthday

My Hero Academia’s fifth anniversary is upon us! Originally created as a manga in July 2014, the adventures of Midoriya and the rest of the students at UA Academy has rocketed up in terms of popularity with fans worldwide. To celebrate this heroic fifth anniversary, My Hero Academia is releasing a high flying poster that shows off Deku’s newest attack with a high flying kick. How many anniversaries do you see the heroes of MHA celebrating in the years to come?

Twitter Source YonkouProductions shared this recent poster that celebrates both the upcoming fourth season of the series and the second feature length film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, releasing in December:

In the five years of storytelling, Midoriya has went from being a powerless All Might fanatic to a full fledged hero who is aiming the be the newest “Symbol of Peace” for the world through his studies at UA Academy. After battling in several bone breaking brawls, Deku has had to struggle with his own inner turmoil, his rivalry with Bakugo, and the constant attacks from the League of Villains. With the fourth season of the anime on its way, this new installment of episodes is sure to present new challenges that will throw the students of UA Academy for a loop.

We’ve seen some serious changes to most of the characters overall in the series for its five year run outside of Midoriya. Iida attempted to avenge his brother’s honor against the “hero killer” Stain to disastrous effect, the students gained further mastery of their quirks and moved their way up the hero ladder with individual internships, the League of Villains made way for a younger generation, and All Might lost most of his power in his latest fight against the power of All For One.

Where will the series go moving forward is anyone’s guess, but its clear that My Hero Academia is going to have an exceptionally long shelf life based on its popularity alone.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.