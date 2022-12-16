My Hero Academia Preview Highlights Dabi Fallout: Watch

The War Arc is getting ready to end in My Hero Academia's sixth season and following the stunning revelation regarding Dabi's identity, the surprises won't be stopping any time soon. With Shigaraki on the ropes thanks to the combined efforts of Deku, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki and the adult heroes that patrol Hero Society, the new wielder of All For One has gotten some last-minute assistance from Gigantomachia and the League of Villains, as a new preview hints at what is to come.

While Dabi's big reveal was definitely the biggest bombshell of the previous episodes of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, another secret was revealed as to the status of the top hero, Best Jeanist. Previously thought to have died at the hands of Hawks, with the number two hero seemingly killing the crime fighter to gain access to the Paranormal Liberation Front, it would seem that the hero with the ability to manipulate fabric is in fact alive and has been hiding out since. Luckily, Jeanist arrived at the perfect time, using his fabric to stop Dabi's "Prominence Burn" while also holding the larger-than-life Gigantomachi in his tracks.

My Hero Academia Preview

The Official Twitter Account for My Hero Academia's anime shared the preview for the next episode of season six, which will not only explore the fallout from Dabi's Dance but also take the opportunity to reveal the superhero name of none other than the explosive hot-head Bakugo:

The first cours of season six is preparing to come to an end and with it, so too will the War Arc end, and even should the crime fighters claim victory, Hero Society is going to be a very different place in the future. As dire as things have been so far, the heroes of Class 1-A truly lucked out when it came to Mirko "waking up" Shigaraki early, as the decaying villain has found himself only able to access around seventy-five percent of the all-powerful Quirk, though it still made him a deadly threat.

Are you hyped to finally learn the hero name of Bakugo, aka the most popular character created by Kohei Horikoshi? Are you still reeling from the Dabi reveal? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.