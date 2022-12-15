My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12 Drops First Look

My Hero Academia's last episode was one of the biggest of its sixth season, as the villainous Dabi dropped a bombshell on Hero Society by revealing his true identity. As the battle against Shigaraki nears its ends, the heroes might manage to squeak out a victory, but it appears as though the effects of the Paranormal Liberation War are going to make the Shonen universe a very different place moving forward. As the Studio Bones production prepares to bring its first cours to a close, a new preview has dropped for this week's upcoming installment.

While Dabi's identity reveal might be the biggest news to arrive from the twelfth episode of My Hero Academia, another major bombshell dropped in the final moments of episode eleven as Best Jeanist revealed himself to still be alive. Using his mastery over fabric to keep Dabi from unleashing a "Prominence Burn" of his own on his brother Shoto Todoroki and his father Endeavor, it appears as though Hawks didn't kill the hero to make his way into the heart of the Paranormal Liberation Front. While Jeanist's return is a surprise, there might just be one or more shocking reveals before the latest War Arc comes to an end.

My Preview Academia

The Official Twitter Account for My Hero Academia's Anime Adaptation dropped a number of new images that not only show that Dabi is still very much a threat, but give us fresh looks at Best Jeanist, Shoto Todoroki, and Bakugo, with the latter set to finally arrive on a hero name:

Following the War Arc, Deku is going to emerge as a very different hero, witnessing a number of heroes biting the bullet as Hero Society will grapple with the revelations that arose thanks to Shigaraki and his forces' assault. With the manga currently telling the story of the "Final Arc", which is set to bring the Shonen series to an end according to creator Kohei Horikoshi, the stakes are raised from the Paranormal Liberation War to a ludicrous degree.

What has been your favorite moment of My Hero Academia's sixth season so far? Can the heroes ever recover from their casualties and the revelations that have shaken the world at large? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.