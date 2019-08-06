New My Hero Academia Promo Prompts Scandalous Debate

My Hero Academia has has assembled an all-star cast of characters, and fans are not shy to rally behind their favorites. Of course, the students of Class 1-A are often high on that list, but the heroes have sparked controversy from time to time. Now, a new promo for the series has piqued attention as it has prompted an almost NSFW debate about Momo.

And yes, it has to do with her costume yet again.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new promo card for its Heroes Battle game. The artwork, which can be found below, shows off Momo and Jiro enjoying the summer. The beachy shot has the two girls donning two-piece swimsuits, but Momo seems to have sparked a debate.

As you can see, Jiro seems to be eyeing Momo’s cleavage in this artwork. The other girl does have a bikini top with a plunging neckline, so this kind of distraction isn’t all too surprising. The red bikini top is sleek and gorgeous which suits Momo’s forward taste. However, some are questioning the image for its sexual undertones.

For some, they have taken the artwork to be a hint that Jiro and Momo may be in a secret relationship, but this head canon debate is being overshadowed by another. Plenty are asking how appropriate it is to sexualize these girls given their age while others are defending Momo’s rights to wear what she wants. This debate has only grown as fans continue to debate the necessity of Momo’s revealing Hero Costume, and it seems the argument has no end in sight.

What do you make of this on-going debate? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

