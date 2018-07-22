‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Game Over’

The League of Villains are continuing their big attack on the USJ, and Class 1-A is trying to fight for their lives as the villains have them all surrounded. Midoriya, Tsu and Mineta may have escaped the Shipwreck Zone, but that wasn’t the only danger.

Miss the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami? Read on to find out what happened!

Midoriya, Tsu, and Mineta want to go toward the exit, but Midoriya’s still worried about Aizawa and wants to help. Todoroki ended up in the Landslide Zone, and he completely froze over all the villains there. Todoroki’s wondering how the villains plan to kill All Might given their weakness, noting that there are only four or five really dangerous ones and threatens the villains to get more info. Yaoyorozu, Jiro, and Kaminari ended up in the Mountain Zone and are struggling against the villains. Kaminari says he can’t use his Quirk because the electricity would go everywhere, and Jiro pushes him into a villain as a “human stun gun.” Jiro’s Quirk is “Earphone Jack” inserts her earplugs into her speaker legs to project soundwaves of her heartbeat to devastating effect. Yaoyorozu materializes an insulating blanket as Kaminari unleashes a major lightning attack. Yaoyorozu’s quirk is revealed to be “Creation” which allows her to create any non-living thing she understands the molecular form of. Kaminari’s side-effect to using his powers makes him dumb for a few moments. Aizawa begins fighting the villains’ leader, Shigaraki, and he has figured out Aizawa’s blinking tell (his hair). He lays a hand on Aizawa, which destroys his elbow. The villain is onto Aizawa’s tactics. But the leader unleashes another villain, a beast that rips into Aizawa. Kurogiri is still getting absorbed into 13, but he uses a warp gate to unleash her own black hole power on herself. When 13 falls, Iida makes a run for the exit. Kurogiri opens a warp gate, but is defended by Shoji. The monster is revealed to be “Nomu” a bio-engineered weapon for use against All Might. Bakugo and Kirishima have landed in the Collapse Zone, and have cleared out a room full of villains. Kirishima hates the fact that their interference caused them to get warped by the villains. He wants to go look for the others, but Bakugo’s confident that they’ll be alright. Ojiro is seen in the Fire Zone, Koda and Tokoyami battle in the Squall Zone, and Uraraka floats Kirigiri’s body, Seto tapes him, and Sato throws him in order to help Iida escape, who gets out successfully. Aizawa can’t seem to erase Nomu’s quirk, and is completely defeated. Shigaraki learns of the villains’ setbacks, and begins to panic and scratches his neck. He says it’s “Game Over” because of all the hero backup incoming, and will go home. He jumps toward Tsu, but when he touches her his Quirk is lost due to Aizawa looking at him. Midoriya smashes the villain to get him away from Tsu, and is surprised he didn’t break his arm. But the worrying thing is that Nomu, who absorbed the attack, didn’t take any damage. Midoriya, Mineta, and Tsu are in danger until All Might busts through the door. All Might tells the students not to fear because “I am here!,” and Shigaraki responds by saying that it looks like the game is getting a “continue” as the episode comes to an end.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.