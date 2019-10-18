My Hero Academia Reveals Bakugo’s Wannabe Rival

With so many heroes and villains making up the cast of My Hero Academia, sometimes some of the lesser known cast members can get lost in the shuffle. Such is the case with the hilariously named Jack Mantis, aka Togaru Kamakiri from Class B of UA Academy. The student who holds the ability to sprout sharp blades from all over his body isn’t just attempting to work his ways up the ranks of the school, he also considers himself to be the arch rival for the biggest hot head at the university, Bakugo!

Twitter User and translator AitaiKiMochi shared a portion of the recent Boku No Hero Ultra Analysis that lays out Togaru’s self imposed status as the number one rival to the explosion wielding quirk user and all around hot head that is Bakugo:

Fun fact about Kamakiri from Class B from the BNHA ULTRA ANALYSIS: “He’s gym buddies with Tetsutetsu. With his agility and strong attack power, he usually leads the way in battle. He’s actually quite similar to Bakugou and personally sees him as his rival.” pic.twitter.com/CzM5iYNiBe — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 9, 2019

Class 1-B has gotten somewhat of the short end of the stick when it comes to screen time in My Hero Academia. First introduced during the Sports Festival Tournament, the twenty students were revealed to be the class that fell right beneath Class 1-A in terms of abilities, quirks, and overall strength. Led by the pro-hero Sekijiro Kan, aka Blood Hero: Vlad King, the classmates are attempting to move their way up the ladder and hopefully find a way to overtake the kids of 1-A.

It’s no wonder then that Jack Mantis considers Bakugo to be his main rival, even sporting an appearance that somewhat mimics the hot headed hero’s costume that he wears in the field. Whether or not Mantis will eventually confront Bakugo head on is another question, though we would imagine that Bakugo hardly even knows that Togaru exists at this point.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime is airing now, with the series available on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu.