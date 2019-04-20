Crunchyroll Re-Adds ‘My Hero Academia,’ ‘Attack on Titan’ First Seasons

Crunchyroll and Funimation parted ways last year, and ended the partnership in which they shared their anime content across both services. When the partnership came to an end, each streaming service went through a shift as Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW separated their catalogs. My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan were not mentioned in the shift, but earlier this February, the first seasons of both series had disappeared from Crunchyroll’s catalog.

But now it’s been confirmed (after being spotted on Reddit) that the first seasons of the Funimation licensed favorites My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, and Overlord have been re-added to Crunchyroll and VRV’s streaming catalogs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the seasons first disappeared from Crunchyroll last year, fans were quick to suspect that it was due to licensing negotiations. This was later confirmed as Crunchyroll stated they were working through the rights for both first seasons. Though updates about the negotiations had gone quiet, it seems now that Crunchyroll has worked out a deal for the first seasons.

This re-adding to the catalog not only includes the confirmed missing My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan Season 1, but confirms that Overlord‘s first season has been re-added to the service as well. Though Crunchyroll and VRV and not working as closely with Funimation as they had before, it seems there are still several licensing discusses between the two companies.

One of the latest biggest examples is for Mob Psycho 100‘s English dubs. Funimation recently announced they have re-acquired the rights to Mob Psycho 100’s first season dub, and will be releasing the dub for Season 2 in the immediate future. The second season’s English dub will be available on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW at the same time.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

As for Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and is set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

via Reddit

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!