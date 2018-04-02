‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals New Season 3 Advert

My Hero Academia has revealed a new advertisement for the anime’s upcoming third season.

The advertisement features several characters from the show, including Izuku Midoriya, Ochako Uraraka, Tenya Iida, and Shoto Todoroki.

My Hero Academia Season 3 Preview pic.twitter.com/Tb5f51tZ0v — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 30, 2018

My Hero Academia Season Three will tackle the School Trip arc, which sees the students of UA High School class 1-A head into the forest to hone their quirks in the wild. The League of Villains sees the students being outside the school walls as a chance to stage another attack and attempt to kidnap one of the students. It’s up to Midoriyama and his classmates to think fast and protect their own.

But that’s not all. Some promotional material for the show’s new season may be hinting that it will also get into the next arc of the series, the Hideout Raid arc.

Funimation plans to stream My Hero Academia Season 3 in SimulDub.

“From rankings to polls to awards, My Hero Academia was without a doubt, universally recognized – by both fans and media alike – as the best in anime in 2017. The series truly resonates with the superhero lore and pop culture representations that North American audiences grew up with and continue to gravitate to,” said Gen Fukunaga, CEO and founder of Funimation, when the announcement was made. “We’re excited to be premiering Season 3 on April 7 and to be able to once again simultaneously stream the first six episodes of My Hero Academia in SimulDub on the same day and date as the Japanese broadcast.”

It’s going to be a big year for My Hero Academia. Not only is the season returning for season three, but the series is set to take to the big screen in My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes. The film, which is set for an August release, will tell an original story not featured in the manga.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and is still running in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump.

My Hero Academia Season 3 premieres April 7th.