Fans Are Loving ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Right Now

Fans have been waiting a while for the third season of My Hero Academia, so the hype was over the roof for its premiere. But how exactly does it fare with fans after a few episodes?

Now that the third season has kicked off properly, as the League of Villains have made their move against the U.A. boot camp in the forest, fans are totally in love with the series right now and are definitely excited to see the rest of the season.

Fans are especially excited for the series after the latest episode, which marked the start of its big story with a complete change in tone and soundtrack. Check out how fans are responding to the latest episode of the series, and see what fans are raving about yourself!

@KenXyro

Holy damnnnnnn it begins!



My Hero Academia gonna be CRAZY next week!! pic.twitter.com/CkbLyOzQd2 — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) April 21, 2018

@OneForAllQuirk

2018 so far :



• My hero Academia S3 ✅

• My hero academia getting a movie ✅

• My hero academia getting a game✅

• Marvel Crossover✅

• Toonami Block ✅ — Deku™ (@OneForAllQuirk) April 20, 2018

@Ant_Stones

Wow my hero academia is top 5 anime — xxxpatacon (@Ant__Stones) April 21, 2018

@toooldforfandom

Jiro looking at the camera is *italian chef kiss*. #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/o18gpLwmse — toooldforfandom (@toooldforfandom) April 21, 2018

@SavinTheBees

New episode of My Hero Academia went exactly how I expected considering the manga.. the pacing is fast. So much shit is about to go down starting the next episode and beyond — Bardock Obama ??? (@SavinTheBees) April 21, 2018

@MarkStephan18

Best episode by far in season 3 but The last 5 mins of Ep 3 has me more hype than ever for all of the upcoming fight animations.. #MyHeroAcademia — Mark x TheBraid (@MarkStephan18) April 21, 2018

@Kokjongson

@Alixsar

In case you live in some shadow world where you think My Hero Academia is NOT worth your time: pic.twitter.com/B5fABroY2o — Alex R (@Alixsar) April 21, 2018

@_txtrrestrial

Me waiting for more episodes of My Hero Academia pic.twitter.com/zDx753vcsd — Kev (@_txrrestrial) April 16, 2018

@Lost_Pause_