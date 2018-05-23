Anime

‘My Hero Academia’ Has Put All Eyes On Kirishima

The latest episode of My Hero Academia’s third season ended on quite the bummer as the League of […]

By

The latest episode of My Hero Academia‘s third season ended on quite the bummer as the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad were able to successfully make off with both Bakugo and pro-hero Ragdoll.

This left Class 1-A feeling all sorts of emotions, with Midoriya seemingly taking it the hardest as his broken body lay there making a clean parallel to his broken emotional state. But surprisingly, Kirishima emerged at the end with a fervent passion saying that he has a plan to go and rescue Bakugo himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans were definitely feeling emotional as Kirishima suddenly opened up about his best friend in the school, and that failing to rescue him (and failing to fight against the villains in general) makes him less of a man.

All eyes were on Kirishima, and fans can’t stop talking about him. Read on to see what they’re saying and let us know how you feel in the comments!

@aitaikimochii

@bearsmushroom

@scattypetty

@Reddah_Riot

@Jackisboy

@NothingButQuiff

@kirishinya

@ImFroppy

@AsianPenguin12

@tiburme

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts