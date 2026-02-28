Major Shonen Jump Franchise to End After 27 Years (Confirmed With Surprise Update)

One major Shonen Jump sequel is set to end 27 years after the original series first began, and has confirmed it only has six more chapters left. Shueisha’s library of Jump magazines are entering a new era as they have revealed a number of major series are coming to their end, and many new works are starting their own serializations. That includes a number of projects that have been around for a very long time, and one series is about to end its sequel after 17 long years. And 27 years from the debut of the first series.

The New Prince of Tennis (otherwise known as The Prince of Tennis II in international territories) has officially announced it’s going to come to an end in just six more chapters. Original series creator Takeshi Konomi took to social media to celebrate both the 17th anniversary of the sequel series and 27th anniversary of the original The Prince of Tennis series, and confirmed that the sequel is indeed going to come to an end in just six more chapters. You can find the official announcement below.

The Prince of Tennis to Officially End After 27 Years

The New Prince of Tennis has now confirmed it’s going to end in six more chapters as creator Takeshi Konomi follows up the announcement from last year where the creator revealed that they were planning to end the series within the year. Now that the end is coming so soon, the creator is hyping up fans for Ryoma’s last match. But while the end of the original series led to the debut of an official sequel not long after, that’s probably not what is going to happen this time around. It’s likely going to be ending for good.

The New Prince of Tennis officially kicked off about a year after the end of the original series with Shonen Jump, and has been releasing with the Jump SQ magazine ever since. Fans have gotten to see many of the sequel’s matches come to life through an official anime adaptation showing off the World Tournament, but it’s yet to be revealed whether or not the anime will return for the final phase of the sequel. Now that it’s ending in six more chapters, it won’t be too much longer until the anime has a clear path forward.

How Will The Prince of Tennis End?

The Prince of Tennis first ended its run with Shonen Jump in 2008 before returning with a sequel in 2009, but when this one ends it’s likely going to be the final time that fans get to see Ryoma Echizen in a match. If it’s anything like other prominent sports series we’ve seen in the magazine thus far, it’s likely going to have one of those endings were Ryoma will continue to play tennis in big games in the future.

It’s going to reach a natural end point for Ryoma with a big win or loss, and ultimately he’ll just keep chasing his athletic dreams as an adult. But we won’t get to see any more of it. It’s the kind of bittersweet ending that these Shonen Jump sports projects often have, but it’s going to be a fulfilling ending to see go down either way.

