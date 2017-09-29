‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Officially Announced

It looks like those early reports were true, because My Hero Academia is officially getting a third season!

The second season has been just as well received as the first one, so Season Three seemed a bit like a no-brainer. Then again, fans have seen more than their share of “sure things” getting canceled anyway, but happily that is not the case this time.

Fans expect it to be another 25-episode season, though no release date has been set yet. Season Two ends this weekend with the “Encounter” episode, and will leave things off in a huge way according to the episode’s synopsis.

The newest description reveals that Izuku will come into conflict with the always lethal Tomura Shigaraki, who swore he wouldn’t take it easy on Izuku the next time he encountered him. The two meet while Izuku and his class are on a camping trip, and the synopsis teases the finale will end when “a major incident suddenly occurs!” Not exactly subtle mind you, but you kind of need to know what it is now don’t you? Mission achieved then.

For those who aren’t familiar with My Hero Academia, the manga by creator Kohei Horikoshi began publishing back in July 2014. Bones Studios adapted the series into an anime in 2016, and the series has quickly become a phenomenon. My Hero Academia takes place in a world full of people with quirks, which you might recognize as superpowers. Except Izuku Midoriya doesn’t have one.

Izuku Midoriya has always wanted to be a hero, but he was born without a quirk. When the world’s leading superhero All-Might chooses Izuku to be his successor, the boy’s world is turned upside-down as he gains a quirk, a new school, and a set of very dangerous enemies.