‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Two New Anime Heroes

My Hero Academia is about to reach the climatic battle of its season 3 “School Trip / Training Camp” arc, with the stage already being set for the even more exciting “Hideout Raid” arc from the manga! In recognition of the big events that are about to unfold, and the much wider cast of characters we’re about to meet, the showrunners have released new artwork promoting two My Hero Academia Pro Hero characters that we’ll meet in season 3:

My Hero Academia Anime Edgeshot and Gang Orca Character Designs pic.twitter.com/FiH0UpWyEG — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 18, 2018



Here’s the breakdown on the two heroes featured in the promo:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Edgeshot (top) aka Shinya Kamihara – Edgeshot has the ability to change the thinness of his body and stretch his limbs, making him akin to Marvel’s Mr. Fantastic, or DC’s Elongated Man. He’s ranked No. 5 among the Pro Heroes.

Gang Orca (bottom) aka Kugo Sakamata – Gang Orca has the strength, durability, and speed of a killer whale, along with a sonic wave attack that can paralyze foes. While his quirk works on land, it’s obviously superior in aquatic settings. He ranks as No. 10 among Pro Heroes.

Admittedly, both of these new Pro Hero characters only plays a supporting role in events to come, but are worth noting for the long term.

Warning – Story Spoilers from the Boku No Hero Academia manga follow!

Edgeshot and Gang Orca are recruited as part of the top pro heroes who are gathered by All Might for mission to both attack the League of Villains hideout in a nearby province, and rescue Class 1-A’s top student, Katsuki Bakugo, who is ultimately kidnapped by the villains’ Vanguard Action Squad at the end of the “Training Camp Arc.”

Unfortunately for Edgeshot and Gang Orca, after dealing with the Nomus guarding the hideout, both heroes try to take part in the showdown with League of Villains leader, All For One. Kugo is one of the first to spot All For One and try to apprehend him, only to get injured by the archvillain’s attack. Edgeshot tries to aid All Might during the battle with his nemesis, but his power proves ineffective, and All For One swats him away.

Gang Orca later resurfaces in the “Hero License Exam” and “Remedial Course” arcs, helping the U.A. Students train further by role-playing a villain in one test, and later teaching Hero Licensing Course.

*****

How are you enjoying My Hero Academia season 3 so far? Let us know in the comments!

My Hero Academia is simulcasting season 3 Sub episodes every Saturday on Hulu and Funimation streaming services. My Hero Academia English Dub is now airing Saturday nights on Toonami.