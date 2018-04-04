‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Premiere Teases A Quirky Race

Believe it or not, the third season of My Hero Academia is on its way. The anime’s long-awaited comeback will drop on April 7, and fans are eager to see what its debut episode has in store. Now, details about the exciting comeback are coming to light, and its seems episode one will pit its heroes against one another in a rather interesting game.

So, obviously, spoilers below!

Recently, Japan’s TV Guide updated its site, and the turnaround shared a slew of new synopses. One of them belongs to My Hero Academia, and the premiere’s blurb reveals the boys of Class 1-A are going to kick off season three with a race. If its translations are right, episode one will start with Izuku’s friend doing a 50m race at the pool, and they will be able to use their Quirks in any way to win. There are no restrictions when it comes to the race, so the boy can give it their all against each other.

Really, it’s just a good think Froppy cannot enter the race. If she could get her feet wet, then the rest of Class 1-A could be left in the dust. Or, well, waves rather.

This description matches with the first premiere synopsis that Weekly Shonen Jump dropped last week. The magazine told fans season three would begin with an original story as Izuku undergoes special training at home, but his plans get shaken up when Mineta and Kaminari recruit All Might’s protege to undertake a special mission at a public pool near school. You can read that full synopsis below:

“Summer is finally here for the U.A. students! Since the School Field Trip approaches, there are many students who will be undergoing this special training! In particular, Deku as well as his fellow classmates Mineta and Kaminari devise a plan to train at the school’s public pool. Episode 1 will contain a ton of original scenes made just for the anime! The curtain rises!

This Week’s Deku: Invited to special training? While preparing for the School Field Trip, Deku undergoes training back at home. However, Mineta and Kaminari suddenly invite him to undergo special training at a pool What will Deku do?”

Are you excited for this new season? Which of the boys from Class 1-A will win this impromptu race?