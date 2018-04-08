New ‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases Wild New Beasts

The third season of My Hero Academia has kicked off with a bang as fans were reintroduced to the Class 1-A gang and were able to pick up right where the series last left off.

But now that introductions are out of the way, it’s time for the school Trip arc to begin with the preview for season 3’s second episode that teases brand new heroes, and a wild monster challenge that the students will have to overcome.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia Episode 40 is titled, “Wild, Wild Pussycats” and the synopsis for the episode is as follows:

“Make for the Forest Lodge! U.A.’s Department of Heroes Begin Their School Trip!

Izuku and company have departed for their forest lodge, but the bus drops them only halfway. They’re instructed to enter the Forest of Magic Beasts, and use their own strengths, to reach the destination themselves! Shiragaki had made contact with Izuku before the school trip, and plans his next attack for the forest lodge. What threat does the League of Villains present to Izuku?”

In the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmangawith series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.