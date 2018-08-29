‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Predict The Best Season 3 Finale

My Hero Academia doesn’t have much left to explore in season three, but the anime has plenty of manga to go over. The “Hero License Exam” arc may only have a few episodes left, but the anime’s next season will move its focus elsewhere.

So, naturally, fans have figured out the perfect finale for season three. That is, if you don’t mind getting creeped out a bit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Twitter, fans were left laughing after one post imagined a possible ending for My Hero Academia‘s new season. The user Florencia asked whether season three could end with a certain encounter, and it would make for one memorable moment.

what if season 3 ends with this pic.twitter.com/LgsoWcuB9q — florencia (@yamasgaychis) August 19, 2018

As you can see, the ending in question involves Izuku Midoriya and a person the anime has yet to debut. The Class 1-A hero can be seen looking shocked at the disembodied head beside him, but the other guy looks chill. The image itself is funny even without context, and season three would go out with a memorable bang if this cliffhanger were used.

Of course, manga readers are keeping their eyes out for such a scene. After all, the encounter marks the moment Izuku meets Mirio Togata for the first time. The older boy is a third-year at U.A. Academy and said to be the top emerging Pro Hero of his age group. In fact, teachers expect the boy to become the next No. 1 Hero, but his creepy introduction to Izuku puts them on the wrong foot.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem likely that season three will end here. This chapter takes place further into the manga’s next arc than season three can go. At most, fans will probably get a tease of Mirio overhead before the anime closes for season four, but Studio Bones will surely feature this iconic panel at some point. If it isn’t there, who knows what Mirio stans will do.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

How do you want season three to bow out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!