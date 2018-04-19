‘My Hero Academia’ Kicks Off Season 3 With One Intense Battle

My Hero Academia is in only a couple episodes into its third season, but the show did not waste time diving into some action. After an obligatory recap episode, the anime gave audiences a thrill by pitting its heroes-in-training against a new threat, but this battle was a bit more friendly than usual.

If you have not caught up with My Hero Academia, then you should know the second episode of season three kicks off with a bang. Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A finally head out on a school trip where they will get to train their Quirks. However, things don’t hit off on a great start, and a new pro hero team is the one to blame for that.

After a long bus ride, the students of Class 1-A find themselves thrust into a mock battle out of nowhere when they pull over for a pit stop. The gang meet the Pussycats, a group of rescue-centric heroes who have agreed to let UA Academy train on their private land. To get to camp, the gang must make it through a massive woods known as the Beasts Forest, and Pixie Bob makes that journey a bit harder than need be.

Using her Quirk, the eccentric heroine is able to move the earth and shape it into sentient figures. Pixie Bob makes up dozens of massive dirt monsters who you would not want to get on the wrong side of, and the students are left to fight. The battle begins with Izuku teaming up with Iida, Todoroki, and Bakugo after one clod monster tries to swipe at an oblivious Mineta. Then, as the episode goes forward, fans are shown a montage of the rest of the class fighting.

Judging by the sequence, it looks like the students of Class 1-A are as resourceful as ever with their Quirks. Momo creates a canon from her torso, Sero lands a flying clod monster with his tape, and Ashido learns how harmful acid can be to knee joints as she downs creatures left and right. So, fans can only hope the gang are as efficient against the League of Villains when the group makes their awaited ambush on the students in a couple episodes.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

