‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

Okay anime fans, here’s the information we’ve been waiting for: Funimation has just announced that My Hero Academia season 3 will premiere on Saturday, April 7th!

Not only that, but we now have confirmation that there will be a sweet simulcast deal for season 3, which will allow fans on both Hulu and Crunchyroll to keep up with the show at the same pace as the Japanese audience! For fans wondering how long the season will be, we got that answer as well: season 3 will follow the format of season 2 with twenty-five episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below you can check out details of the season 3 airings:

Classes are back in session and anime’s favorite super heroes in training have returned to U.A. High School for another exciting season of “My Hero Academia.” Funimation® revealed today that Season 3 of the top-rated series will premiere on Saturday, April 7, 2018. As with last season, the first six episodes of “My Hero Academia” will simultaneously stream on the same day and date as the Japanese TV broadcast – in SimulDub™ on FunimationNow in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, New Zealand and Australia and in subtitled simulcast on Hulu and Crunchyroll. All 25 episodes of “My Hero Academia” Season 3 will stream in SimulDub on FunimationNow and in subtitled simulcast on both Hulu and Crunchyroll.

We also got some official info about the season 3’s first story arc. We know there will be a second arc to follow, and it’s expected that the two arcs will each be between 12 – 14 episodes long. Check out the official season 3 synopsis, below:

Summer is here, and the heroes of Class 1-A and 1-B are in for the toughest training camp of their lives! A group of seasoned pros pushes everyone’s Quirks to new heights as the students face one overwhelming challenge after another. Braving the elements in this secret location becomes the least of their worries when routine training turns into a critical struggle for survival.

If you haven’t caught up with My Hero Academia yet – you definitely need to! As Funimation CEO Gen Fukunaga explains, “My Hero Academia’ was without a doubt, universally recognized – by both fans and media alike – as the best in anime in 2017. The series truly resonates with the superhero lore and pop culture representations that North American audiences grew up with and continue to gravitate to.“

Funimation will be giving potential new fans a chance to catch up with the series, by releasing season 2A on home video, just before season 3 premieres:

“Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Funimation will be releasing “My Hero Academia” Season 2 Part 1 on home video on Tuesday, April 3. Season 2 Part 1 will be available as a Blu-ray/DVD combo or a Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Limited Edition in a special chipboard box along with an assortment of collectible souvenirs including a 40-page art book and set of ten holographic trading cards. Also on this date, the English dub of Season 2 Part 1 (episodes 14-25) will become available to stream exclusively on Hulu.”

Following in the footsteps of the manga, season 3 of My Hero Academia is expected to cover the “School Trip” and “Hideout Raid” story arcs. You can see what “School Trip” entails by reading the synopsis above, and let’s just say, “Hideout Raid” is one of the most exciting chapters of the story, which will make the back-half of season 3 a truly “must-watch” event.

Catch My Hero Academia season 3 starting on Saturday April 7th, on Crunchyroll, FunimationNow or Hulu.