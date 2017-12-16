‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Gets First Teaser

Fans have been waiting for a solid look at My Hero Academia‘s third season, and now the wait for the season premiere will be even harder.

The first teaser for the third season was revealed at Jump Festa and its everything fans have wanted.

The teaser depicts a bunch of characters teased at the end of the series’ second season as the Bones adaptation will adapt the series’ ‘School Trip’ arc, where the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap a one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

The teaser shows off some of the League of Villains, and one of the new heroes, The Pussycats, which play a major role in the next arc. Its current time slot has fans speculating a 20 plus episode season.

Along with season 3 of the anime series, the film will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.”

If you’re eagerly awaiting the next season of the series, it recently recently a new poster teasing the season as well as another image teasing the season during its official announcement. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage? Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.