‘My Hero Academia’ Season 4 May Make Broadcast Change

My Hero Academia is one of the most anticipated series to return in 2019, but fans are eyeing the show rather carefully these days. After all, rumors are circulating about season four, and they are asking whether the anime will return as scheduled.

Recently, a popular Japanese fan-blog got fans buzzing when it shared an article about season four. Hero Aca posted a piece analyzing the broadcasting details for My Hero Academia‘s next season. As it turns out, the show has direct competition for its time slot, leaving fans to think one of three things.

According to translators, the piece breaks down that the network YTV may have to give up its screening of My Hero Academia season four or push back its release. The rumor began once the station confirmed a new anime titled MIX will take the usual spot My Hero Academia holds. As the new series will premiere in April 2019, MIX is put in direct competition with My Hero Academia, so there are only so many things YTV can do.

If the report stands, YTV may be forced to hand over its broadcast to another network. My Hero Academia is expected to debut in the Spring 2019 cour as its last three seasons have, but it cannot keep its usual slot on YTV thanks to MIX. This could mean the network is weighing whether to shift the anime’s airtime, so fans are keeping a close eye on the station’s line up.

Unfortunately, it is totally possible My Hero Academia may be slowing production on season four to accommodate a later premiere. If the show debuts in Summer or Fall 2019, YTV would be clear of MIX depending on its episode order. Fans are crossing their fingers that isn’t the case for My Hero Academia, so netizens are keeping tabs on YTV’s official social media pages for any comment on the growing report.

