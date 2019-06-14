My Hero Academia Season 4 Character Designs Surface Online

My Hero Academia’s fourth season is probably the most anticipated anime return of 2019, and fans will be stirring until its official release later this Fall for sure. A major part of why the fourth season is such a big deal for fans is because the series will be adapting one of the most intense arcs of the manga yet, the Shie Hassakai arc. The anime gave fans a few of the important characters for this arc late into Season 3, and now they have gotten another strong look.

Along with the earlier looks at The Big 3’s hero looks for the anime, fans have gotten a closer look at two of the other important additions for Season 4, Sir Nighteye and one of his sidekicks, Bubble Girl. Check them out below!

Although these two were shown very briefly during the final episode of Season 3, these character designs give fans a better look at Sir Nighteye and Bubble Girl. Nighteye will be playing a critical role in the season to come as it was revealed that he was actually All Might’s sidekick at one point in the past. When Midoriya reached out to Gran Torino about a possible work study following his acquisition of a Hero License, Torino suggested that All Might’s former sidekick could be an option.

The new season will be breaking down the importance of Nighteye to All Might’s past, and will explore what tore the two apart as well. He’s a fan-favorite Pro Hero that fans have wanted to see make the jump to the anime ever since he was introduced, and it’s going to be intense watching what he does as the season progresses, for sure. But with Funimation confirming that they will be streaming the My Hero Academia Season 4 upon its release its October, all fans can do is wait.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.